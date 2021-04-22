Triton Digital, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Netherlands Streaming Metrics Ranker for the March 2021 reporting period (March 1 March 28, 2021). The ranker is a list of the top-performing sales networks, publishers, and online audio stations in the region as measured by Triton's Streaming Metrics measurement service.

In March, Talpa Network, Ster, and DPG Media remained in the top three spots in the Sales Networks ranker, while Talpa Radio, NPO, and DPG Media continued to lead the Top Publisher ranker. As for Top Stations in the month of March, 538 Radio came in at number 1 with just over 25,000 Average Active Sessions, followed by NPO Radio 2 with 23,000 Average Active Sessions and Qmusic NL with 20,000 Average Active Sessions.

The full results of the March 2021 streaming rankers can be found here.

To opt-in to receiving Triton's Streaming Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton's Webcast Metrics and Streaming Metrics services are the industry standard for online audio consumption data. They provide credible, validated data that enable audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005287/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Kristin Charron

Triton Digital

866 448 4037

Kristin.Charron@tritondigital.com