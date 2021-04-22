Evernex appoints new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Third-Party Maintenance provider announces appointments of Jean-Marc Gottero as CRO and Valerie Truelle as CFO

PARIS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernex today announced that its global executive team has been further strengthened through the additions of a new Chief Revenue Officer and a new Chief Financial Officer. These leadership appointments come on the back of double digit, year-on-year growth of Evernex's base as customers have seized the opportunity to decrease maintenance costs and bolster their engineering capabilities across the globe.

Stanislas Pilot, President and CEO of Evernex, summarised the two Executive Committee additions:

"The appointments of both Jean-Marc and Valérie strengthen our market position as a leader in the world of third-party maintenance. Both will help us to orchestrate our accelerated growth as companies of all sizes increasingly turn to Evernex to benefit from our global capabilities."

Both appointments are based out of the Evernex Paris HQ.

Jean-Marc Gottero joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) globally and will also assume the position of Managing Director of the APAC region. Jean-Marc brings a wealth of development experience gained in similar senior positions in Oracle, Cisco and latterly Slack (now a Salesforce company). As Evernex CRO, Jean-Marc oversees all sales, key accounts, sales processes, profitability, marketing and product strategies.

Valerie Truelle joined late last year as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee the global finance team and brings to Evernex a broad understanding of transaction services acquired in previous financial roles at PwC and games publisher, Asmodee. Valerie's responsibilities as CFO includes Evernex's financial strategy and planning, cashflow, managing investor and shareholder relations and M&A.

About Evernex :

Headquartered in Paris, France, Evernex maintains over 360,000 IT systems in more than 165 countries, and has a global network of 45 offices. It is the preferred maintenance partner for multinational companies and has developed a multi-channel and multi-vendor flexible offering.