AM General Delivers Bastion to Kosovo Ministry of Defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, leading military-grade tactical vehicle and mobility systems provider, participated in a delivery ceremony today for three Bastion armored personnel carriers (APC) to the Kosovo Ministry of Interior (MOI) for use with their police special forces. This delivery further strengthens the long partnership that AM General has with Kosovo, including having delivered nearly 200 HUMVEE vehicles over the last three years in support of the country's security efforts. The ceremony also marked the first completed order stemming out of a partnership agreement with Arquus, a global defense manufacturer of military mobility solutions.

"We are honored to have been selected by the Kosovo Police Service to provide a critical mobility solution in support of their law enforcement mission, continuing our long-held relationship with the region" said Nguyen Trinh, AM General Executive Vice President of International Defense. "This delivery serves as an example of the importance of our strategic partnership with Arquus to meet the demands of our international customers."

Developed by Arquus, the Bastion is a 4x4, 12-ton personnel carrier that combines tactical performance, robust capability, high internal space and payload and simplified maintenance. It features an armored hull that provides protection against ballistic threats, mines, and IEDs. AM General recognized the strategic value that a vehicle like Bastion can have on the region and facilitated the sale of the vehicle to the Kosovo MOI. Having strong relationships in the region through the sale of its own battle-proven vehicles, the partnership with Arquus has given AM General's global customers access to an even wider range of defense products.

The Bastion will continue to augment the Kosovo MOI's strategic protection initiatives, adding to the various high-quality, robust HUMVEE vehicles delivered over the last three years including the HUMVEE 2-CT (M1152, 2-Door Cargo Truck), 4-CT (M1165, 4-Door Cargo Trucks) and 4-CT Fastback (M1151). The vehicles have various levels of armoring to support different army and police missions.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of military grade tactical vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

