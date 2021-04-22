Greater Than appoints Markus Waldenström as new CFO

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the leading provider of AI-based risk insight and Insurtech solutions, today announced that Markus Waldenström is named the company's new CFO. Markus Waldenström joins Greater Than from Telia Ventures, where he most recently served as Investment Manager. Markus will be based at the Stockholm headquarters and overseeing Greater Than's global finances and operations.

"I am pleased that Markus Waldenström joins Greater Than as our chief financial officer. Markus will be a major asset to our business as we continue on this steep growth trajectory across our business's facets expansion," said Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than. "Markus comes with the experience we were looking for and the enthusiasm! He has a proven track record of serving as a strategic advisor with advanced business knowledge and growth companies' internationally. Qualities that are making him an excellent addition to our experienced leadership team.Prior to his role at Telia Ventures, Markus held a finance role at CFO Office at Telia Company. Markus also has a background from PwC M&A Transaction Services department. Markus holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Lund University, School of Economics and Management, Sweden."I am thrilled to join Greater Than, and I am both energized and humbled by the opportunity," said Markus Waldenström. "As Greater Than continues on its expansion journey, I look forward to working with the team to deliver on the Company's strategic priorities and to run and oversee our commitment to driving shareholder value."

