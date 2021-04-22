Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
22.04.2021
BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Notice of Results

London, April 22

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

COVID-19 UPDATE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

Announcement of Results and AGM

In accordance with the current guidance of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) concerning the reporting by listed companies of their results in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that it expects to report its final results for the year to 31stDecember 2020 by the end of May and its AGM will be held by the end of June.

