BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
London, April 22
BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
COVID-19 UPDATE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS
Announcement of Results and AGM
In accordance with the current guidance of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) concerning the reporting by listed companies of their results in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that it expects to report its final results for the year to 31stDecember 2020 by the end of May and its AGM will be held by the end of June.
