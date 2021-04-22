The "Ireland Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Irish hair care sector was led by the shampoo category in value terms and conditioner category in volume terms in 2020. Hair loss treatments category is forecast to register fastest value growth and shampoo the fastest volume growth during 2020-2025. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of haircare products in the country.

Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in Ireland. L'Oréal S.A., Coty Inc and Procter Gamble are the top three companies in the Irish hair care sector.

This Country Profile report on the haircare sector in Ireland provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025

Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, stand up pouch and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off, twist off, sports cap and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

The per capita consumption of haircare in Ireland was higher than the global level and lower than the regional levels in 2020

The per capita expenditure haircare in Ireland was higher than both the global and the local level in 2020.

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Irish haircare sector, with a value share of 47.1% in 2020.

Shampoo is the most consolidated categories with the top three companies accounting for 86.1% value share in 2020

Rigid plastics pack material accounted for a share of 66.2% in the Irish haircare sector, in 2020

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of Ireland in the Global and Western European Markets

Growth Analysis of Ireland Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of Ireland Compared to Global and Western Europe Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

Ireland Haircare Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis Category: Conditioner

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Conditioner

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Conditioner

Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Colorants

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Hair Colorants

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Hair Colorants

Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Loss Treatments

Market Size Analysis Category: Perms Relaxers

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Perms Relaxers

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Perms Relaxers

Market Size Analysis Category: Salon Haircare

Market Size Analysis Category: Shampoo

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Shampoo

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Shampoo

Market Size Analysis Category: Styling Agents

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Styling Agents

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Styling Agents

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

Ireland Risk Index (GCRI) 2020

Ireland Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western European Markets

Companies Mentioned

L'Oreal SA

Coty Inc

Proctor Gamble

Unilever

Kao Corporation

