Strategic Metals Ltd. Options Mt. Hinton Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted a private company, Upper Canada Mining Inc. ("UCM"), the right to earn up to a 70% interest in the Mt. Hinton Gold Project ("Hinton" or the "Property") under a two staged option. Mt. Hinton is a road accessible project located in the Keno Hill District of the Tintina Gold Belt, in central Yukon. The property lies immediately southeast of silver/lead mines on Alexco Resources' Keno Hill property, which have recently resumed production, and 35 km southeast of Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine, which was successfully commissioned in June, 2020.

Strategic Metals drilled 32 holes at Hinton in 2020 confirming the presence of a large, well mineralized, precious metal system. Results of this program were announced November 17, 2020 and January 13, 2021.

First Option

UCM can earn a 50% interest in the Property by incurring expenditures totalling $10,000,000 by December 31, 2024, with a minimum of $2,000,000 to be incurred by December 31, 2022. Strategic will be the Operator during the First Option and all expenditures are subject to a 5% management fee payable to Strategic.

Second Option

Subject to the exercise of the first option, UCM can earn a further 20% interest in the Property by paying Strategic $2,000,000 and incurring additional exploration expenditures totalling $5,000,000, on or before December 31, 2026. UCM may satisfy up to one-half of the payment to Strategic through the issuance of shares, provided the shares are listed on a recognized Exchange.

An industry standard 50:50 Joint Venture ("JV") will be formed upon exercise of the First Option and termination of the Second Option or a 70:30 JV will be formed upon exercise of the Second Option.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with a portfolio of more than 130 projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. The projects include more than 80 properties where precious metals are the major component, several promising copper prospects and a number of excellent critical metal targets. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $9 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 38.9% of GGL Resources Corp., 33.5% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.2% of Precipitate Gold Corp. and 18.7% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. All of these companies are well funded and are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 21.9% of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation which recently completed a US$9.2 million financing to advance its environmentally-friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement. The current value of Strategic's stock portfolio is approximately $25 million.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.

W. Douglas Eaton

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

V.P. Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

