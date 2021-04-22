

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $212 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $3.41 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $425 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.18 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q1): $3.41 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,225 - $3,300 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 - $8.75 Full year revenue guidance: $13.20 - $13.50 Bln



