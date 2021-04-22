Wuxi Strives to Build a World-class Biomedical Industry Chain

WUXI, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 21 to 23, the 2021 Taihu Bay Future Healthcare Conference was held in Wuxi, China. More than 160 experts including Hejie, Fan Chunhai and many other academicians carried out forward-looking, authoritative, and predictive exchanges and dialogues on topics such as industrial investment and cooperation, medical collaborative ecology, and intelligent medical trends, according to Wuxi Science and Technology Bureau.

This conference is a landmark event in the development of Wuxi's biomedical industry. Huang Qin, Secretary of Wuxi Municipal Committee of the CPC, said that Wuxi regards the biomedical industry as a strategic emerging industry that is key to its development, and strives to build a world-class industrial chain.

In recent years, Wuxi's biomedical industry has developed rapidly. This benefits from a good industrial foundation and historical endowment. It is also related to the local government's strategy and the pioneering spirit of the local people since the 1990s.

Du Xiaogang, Mayor of Wuxi personally serves as the "chain leader" of the biomedical industry chain. At present, Wuxi has gathered more than 1,000 biomedical companies such as AstraZeneca and WuXi AppTec. The scale of the industry has exceeded 100 billion yuan. The target is 250 billion yuan in 2025.

In 2019, Wuxi and AstraZeneca cooperated to build the "Wuxi International Life Science Innovation Park" (I Campus). This innovative cooperation model based on enterprise leadership and market driving has injected new vitality into the in-depth construction of the industrial chain. There are 4 such biomedical industrial parks in Wuxi, with a professional platform of 860,000 square meters.

In the future, Wuxi will concentrate its efforts to increase R&D investment, create two international leading innovation centers for innovative drug discovery and health food, and build an innovation cluster for the three major industries of high-end medical equipment, precision medicine, and digital medicine.

With the gradual maturity of the "No. 1 Project" Taihu Bay Science and Technology Innovation Center built by Wuxi, an internationally influential biomedical industry cluster will emerge here.