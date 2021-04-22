

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.42 billion, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $0.58 billion, or $1.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $4.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $13.98 billion from $12.86 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.42 Bln. vs. $0.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.14 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.32 -Revenue (Q1): $13.98 Bln vs. $12.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.30 to $14.30 Full year revenue guidance: $54.0 to $55.5 Bln



