QINO GS Invests In Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QINO GS ("QINO"), the investment vehicle of Austrian Investment Manager Gottfried Springer, invested in Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP ("Brookstreet") to roll out a global private equity and venture capital platform with immediate access to UK and European Markets and scale up ability to United States, Middle East and Asia.

The capital increase accelerates Brookstreet's growth plans and enhances its intellectual capital and infrastructure base. QINO gets access to private investment strategies whereas Brookstreet benefits from capital markets expertise and access to infrastructure investments in energy. Both firms are focused on ESG investing.

Brookstreet is a London-based, FCA-registered fund manager. It was founded by M&A, McKinsey and CEO veterans, to bring established commercial growth capital and scale up practices in asymmetric markets. The firm has a global network and a platform which outreaches USA, UK, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia. Brookstreet was recognised as a "DraxFuture40 Investor" that helps shape the future of Europe. Amongst its 20+ awards on "Innovation", "Excellence", "GameChanger", and "Industry 4.0 Portfolio", the firm takes particular pride in being recognised as a "Commercially Motivated" PEVC house.

The QINO group of companies were first established in 1999 in Switzerland. QINO was a group of research, investment and advisory firms specialised in the development of strategic corporate investments, both on a proprietary basis and also as a trusted partner for institutional and qualified investors. The group restructured in 2018/9 and is active in hedge strategies and a discreet range of investments. Qino Group Services AG, registered under CHE-101.148.433 in Switzerland carries out professional services. QINO Solar One Ltd. builds and operates photovoltaic parks. QINO Energy Ltd provides project management services to build and operate photovoltaic parks and run ESCo projects. Qino PIPE ONE Ltd. is majority owned by Qino JB Ltd. QINO GS is the investment vehicle of Gottfried Springer the co-founder of QINO group.

The QINO GS investment is focused on scaling up Brookstreet's intellectual and financial capital. All partners and shareholders retain involvement.

Omiros D. Sarikas, of Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP, quotes:

"We know Gottfried well as investor to existing offerings. The extended participation of QINO GS in the Fund Management Platform, validates our progress, amplifies our activities and aligns us for a global roll out. George V. Bolos and myself were in support of this transaction for some time now. The synergies with QINO GS are greater than the sum of its parts. We know ESG investing in private markets and QINO GS are experts in public strategies and lately Green Energy and Infrastructure finance. Our investor base, portfolio assets and platform stakeholders, all benefit from the depth and breadth of our combined expertise".

Gottfried Springer, of QINO GS, quotes:

"The collaboration with Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP adds value to existing and future investors, partners, employees and affiliates. Brookstreet is building a solid infrastructure with an international footprint. The Brookstreet and QINO GS thematics on ESG investments are perfectly aligned and their expertise as well as coverage is complimentary to our skillset. Brookstreet has global reach, London substance and European investments in private markets. We have a strong foothold in SEE and the DACH region and substantial expertise in the public capital markets. A winning combination for success".

Brookstreet's vision is to be the leading thematic investor in asymmetric markets across asset classes.

Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP

42 Brook Street

Mayfair, London W1K 5D, UK

Phone: +44 (0) 207 129 1235

Email: info@brookstreetequity.com

Website: www.brookstreetequity.com

Registered and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Member of the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA)