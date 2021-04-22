Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren,

in Bezug auf die gestrige Newsboard Meldung zu der Aktie Coinbase Global Inc., ISIN: US19260Q1076, WKN: A2QP7J, Kuerzel: 1QZ teilen wir mit, dass die fehlenden Stamm- bzw. Kennzeichnungsdaten (LEI) jetzt verfuegbar sind und somit der Handel fuer diese Aktie an der FWB nicht wie angekuendigt zum Freitag, den 23. April 2021 eingestellt wird, sondern darueber hinaus moeglich ist. Dies gilt sowohl fuer Xetra (XETR) als auch fuer die Boerse Frankfurt (XFRA).

--

With reference to yesterday news board message regarding shares of Coinbase Global Inc., ISIN: US19260Q1076, WKN: A2QP7J, Short Code: 1QZ, we are pleased to inform you that the missing reference data (LEI) is now available and thus, the shares will not be delisted by 23.04.2021 as it was announced earlier, but rather be tradable on the Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse further on. It applies to both trading venues, i.e. Xetra (XETR) and Boerse Frankfurt (XFRA).

