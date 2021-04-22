A 90% clean grid with a transition to EVs would achieve lower electricity costs than one without, the study shows. Transmission investments would mainly be spur lines to new renewable generation.From pv magazine USA Transitioning new vehicle sales to electric vehicles (EVs) would support greater deployment of low-cost solar and battery storage, reducing wholesale power costs below current levels, said a report from UC Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy. Consumers would also save on vehicle purchase and operating costs. To meet the increased electricity demand from an EV transition in ...

