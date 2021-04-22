Karsten Energy Corp.: Karsten Announces Voluntary Delisting From the TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Karsten Energy Corp. (TSXV:KAY.H) (the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") effective at the close of trading on April 30, 2021.

The voluntary delisting was approved by written consent of shareholders of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

" Kay Jessel"

Kay Jessel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

karstenenergycorp@gmail.com

(604) 365-6099

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Karsten Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641668/Karsten-Announces-Voluntary-Delisting-From-the-TSX-V