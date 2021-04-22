Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2021 | 14:08
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karsten Energy Corp.: Karsten Announces Voluntary Delisting From the TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Karsten Energy Corp. (TSXV:KAY.H) (the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") effective at the close of trading on April 30, 2021.

The voluntary delisting was approved by written consent of shareholders of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Kay Jessel"
Kay Jessel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
karstenenergycorp@gmail.com
(604) 365-6099

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Karsten Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641668/Karsten-Announces-Voluntary-Delisting-From-the-TSX-V

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.