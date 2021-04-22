

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, healthcare provider HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.30 to $14.30 per share on revenues between $54.0 billion and $55.5 billion.



Previously, the company expected projects earnings in a range of $12.10 to $13.10 per share on revenues between $53.5 billion and $55.5 billion.



On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.741 per share on revenues of $54.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2021.



