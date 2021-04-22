Centara Invites Russian Guests to Enjoy Stress-Free Escapes in the Maldives

BANGKOK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers to escape to paradise at a choice of award-winning resorts in the Maldives[1]. Russian visitors know and love Centara's warm Thai hospitality, and they can now experience these high standards at two idyllic Maldivian retreats.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a fantastic option for families. The Deluxe Family Water Villas include bunk beds, a PlayStation and a secure terrace with steps down to the lagoon, and two children can stay and eat free-of-charge[2].

Effective 1st May, guests can choose from five meal plans: Bed & Breakfast, Half-Board, Full-Board, All-Inclusive and Grand All-Inclusive. The All-Inclusive option offers daily afternoon tea, all-day beverages, a replenished minibar and discounted treatments at SPA Cenvaree, while the Grand All-Inclusive programme also promises enhanced dining and beverage packages, spa credits, banana boat and tube rides, and a choice of sunset cruises, snorkelling trips and whale shark-spotting excursions. Every guest can elevate their stay with an Island Club upgrade.

Rates start from around RUB 26,859++ per night.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an exquisite adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll. This couples' hideaway houses beachfront and overwater accommodation, including the Deluxe Spa Overwater Villa and Premium Deluxe Spa Water Villa, both of which feature an outdoor spa bathtub and direct access to the lagoon.

Five meal plans are now available: Bed & Breakfast, Half-Board, Full-Board, All-Inclusive and Gold All-Inclusive. The All-Inclusive option treats guests to daily breakfast, lunch and dinner with generous credits at a choice of restaurants, along with afternoon tea, replenished minibars, all-day beverages and evening canapés. For a sparkling stay, the Gold All-Inclusive package entitles guests to all these inclusions plus unlimited lunch and dinner privileges, premium beverages, laundry, daily spa credits and snorkelling excursions.

Rates start from around RUB 22,100++ per night.

Maldives Calling - 40% Off

Under the "Maldives Calling" promotion, Russian travellers who book by 31stMay 2021 (for stays until 30thApril 2022) will receive up to 40% off plus USD 100 (approximately RUB 7,674) of resort credit (minimum four-night stay required). For more information and reservations, simply select your perfect destination: Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives for families or Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa for couples.

[1] - Visitors need to provide proof of full COVID vaccination two weeks before arrival, or a negative test result. [2] - Up to 2 children (under 12) stay free-of-charge with their parents. Children eat for free from kids' menus and buffets - à la carte dishes half-price.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand's leading hotel operator. Its 83 properties span all major Thai destinations and 13 additional countries. Centara's portfolio comprises six brands - Centara Reserve, Centara Grand, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels - ranging from luxury retreats to affordable lifestyle hotels, all of which celebrate the timeless values of Thai hospitality.

