Winners, Inc.: Comedian and TV Host Frank Nicotero Joins VegasWINNERS as a Co-Host for New Podcast

Sports Betting Podcast Hosted by Wayne Allyn Root and Angelica Bridges Adds Another Big Talent as it Prepares for Launch

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today the addition of comedian and TV host Frank Nicotero. Frank joins Wayne Allyn Root and Angelica Bridges as a co-host for the soon to launch VegasWINNERS Podcast.

Frank Nicotero got his start as a comedian and an avid sports gambler in high school but both ended up getting him sent to the principal's office. Now for the last 30 years he makes money at doing both!

"I was a cross between Robin Williams and Jimmy the Greek," said Frank Nicotero.

Most people will remember Frank as the quick-witted host of the hit comedy game show STREET SMARTS or from his two Yahoo shows (PRIMETIME IN NO TIME and OUT OF BOUNDS) which garnered over one BILLION views! In 2021 he co-starred with Anna Camp (PITCH PERFECT) and Adam Pally (HAPPY ENDINGS) in the season premiere on the Shudder hit gore-fest CREEPSHOW. Frank is also a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and an outspoken sports and betting enthusiast.

"Being able to talk about sports, gambling and comedy is my dream scenario," said Nicotero. "Oh and they said there would be free wings too…there will be wings right, guys?! GUYS?!"

The VegasWINNERS podcast will air weekly and feature celebrity interviews and on the street reporting. Frank will be reporting from his own personal man cave among other places.

"Frank has that raw humor we know our sports betting audience will love," said Howard Lefkowitz, President of VegasWINNERS. "We are putting together a tremendous team of people who know how to entertain. Frank is an experienced, insightful, hilarious persona who LOVES sports and sports gambling. We also happen to share a long- time love of Pittsburgh and our teams!"

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

Heather Krug PR & Marketing

heather@heatherkrug.com

310-463-1415

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641676/Comedian-and-TV-Host-Frank-Nicotero-Joins-VegasWINNERS-as-a-Co-Host-for-New-Podcast