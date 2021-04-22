Rapid Acting Insulin Market to Garner $8.92 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in availability of continuous glucose monitoring and surge in investments in R&D for human recombinant insulin drive the growth of the global rapid acting insulin market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Rapid Acting Insulin Market by Product Type (Insulin Lispro, Insulin Aspart, and Insulin Glulisine), Indication (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global rapid acting insulin industry was accounted for $7.10 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10964

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in availability of continuous glucose monitoring, surge in investments in R&D for human recombinant insulin, and increase in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global rapid acting insulin market. However, adverse effects associated with use of rapid acting insulin hinder the market growth. On the contrary, undiagnosed population in developing region is estimated to open lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The patients suffering from respiratory diseases and diabetes are at higher risk of getting infected by Covid-19 virus. Thus, the demand for rapid acting insulin has increased during the pandemic.

However, the prolonged lockdown across various countries have disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The pandemic and restriction on international trade has created challenges for manufacturing and distribution of rapid acting insulin.

The insulin lispro segment held the lion's share

By product type, the insulin lispro segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global rapid acting insulin market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, due to better advantages posed by the product, which include faster subcutaneous absorption, earlier & greater insulin peak, and shorter duration of action as compared to other types.

The online providers segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By distribution channel, the online providers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. However, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global rapid acting insulin market, owing to availability of rapid acting insulin in drug store & retail pharmacy stores.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10964

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market, due to rise in incidences of diabetes, high number of geriatric population, and favorable government policies. However, the global rapid acting insulin market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to westernized lifestyle behaviors and the increased prevalence of obesity.

Major market players

Biocon Limited

ADOCIA SAS

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Mannkind Corporation

Geropharm LLC

Sanofi S.A.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Wockhadt Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Smart Insulin Pens Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Human Insulin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

CIS Insulin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Glucose Responsive Insulin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Implantable Insulin Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Insulin Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Insulin Storage Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg