Novusterra Inc. Announces Appointment of Dr. Byron Price to Board of Directors

Dr. Price brings wealth of knowledge to potential international relationships within water filtration and energy storage

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Novusterra Inc. (Private), a rapidly growing company focused on developing and commercializing high value applications from graphene, today announced the appointment of Dr. Byron E. Price, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. With his appointment, Dr. Price brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in domestic and international business relationship and business development and will be key in assisting the company as it expands its graphene business.

Andrew Weeraratne, CEO of Novusterra Inc. commented, "We are extremely excited to have Byron join our team as an independent director as we begin to expand our business in terms of technology, operations and capital markets. Getting to know him over the short period it became very apparent he is a solutions-driven individual that is focused on solving complex problems domestically and internationally. As we build out our technology, we believe his skill set will enable us to drive innovation in both the water filtration and purification sector as well as energy storage. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Byron!"

Dr. Price, Ph.D. is a professor of public administration and the former Dean of the School of Business at Medgar Evers College of the City University of New York in Brooklyn. He formerly served as the Director of the Barbara Jordan Institute of Policy Research and as an associate professor of political science in the Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University (TSU) in Houston, Texas. Dr. Price spent five years at Rutgers University-Newark at the School of Public Affairs and Administration where he served as an assistant professor of public administration and director of the MPA and Executive MPA Programs. Before beginning his academic career, Byron served in the United States Army as Deputy Commander, Executive Officer and Training Officer at Fort Sill in a period that covered the Desert Storm operation and he honorably separated in 1991 and achieved the rank of Captain. During his work, Dr. Price has visited over 70 countries and all 50 U.S. states and has traveled to all but two of the seven continents. He has developed both a professional and personal interest in the development of Africa. His research focuses on social impact investment with particular emphasis on long-term investment in strategic sectors of the economy that create economic prosperity and social wealth. He is a published and respected author in the area of public-private partnerships. Dr. Price received his undergraduate degree and his second graduate degree in Public Administration / Public Policy, from Texas Southern University. His other advanced degrees were received at Oklahoma City University, an MBA in 1991, and his Ph.D. from Mississippi State University in 2002.

Dr. Price added, "I am excited to join the Novusterra team given their goals and the level of innovation that is being created. Assisting the team through both proper guidance and governance is an area that I know can assist them in executing upon their business plan. I look forward to helping assist the business with their ambitions of worldwide water needs as well as energy storage marketplace. As the company progresses operationally as well as through the capital markets process, I am confident that myself along with the independent board will work tirelessly to create shareholder value for all of our investors."

About Novusterra Inc.

Novusterra's mission is to harness the potential to produce high quality graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized in high tech application within the energy storage and water filtration marketplaces. The patents the company has secured through a sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) are designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

