Terranet: TerraNet enters into a loan agreement to finance the acquisition of 10.84% of holoride and issues two series of warrants free of charge

TerraNet Holding AB ("TerraNet" or the "Company") has entered into a loan agreement of SEK 35 million with Formue Nord A/S (the "Lender") to finance the Company's acquisition of 10.84% of holoride as communicated in a separate press release (the "Loan"). Further, the Company has, with support from the authorization received from the annual general meeting on May 15, 2020, decided to issue warrants in two series, series TO4 B and series TO5 B. A total of 14,319,634 warrants of series TO4 B and 12,321,546 warrants of series TO5 B will be issued (the "Warrants"). The Warrants will be distributed equally between the Lender and the current shareholders of the Company. The record date for current shareholders to receive warrants of series TO4 B and TO5 B free of charge will be communicated through a separate press release as soon as possible.

The Loan

As communicated through a separate press release, the Company has entered into an agreement regarding an acquisition of 10.84% of the shares of holoride. To finance the acquisition, the Company has procured a loan of SEK 35 million from the Lender. A set-up fee of 3.0% is charged upon signing of the loan agreement, and the Loan has a fixed interest rate of 0.6% as per the beginning of each 30-day period. Additionally, the Lender will receive 7,159,817 warrants of series TO4 B and 6,160,773 warrants of series TO5 B (the same series that will be issued to current shareholders) as part of the financing arrangement.

Warrants to current shareholders in TerraNet

The Company has decided to issue warrants, free of charge, of series TO4 B and TO5 B (the same series that the Lender receives) to current shareholders of the Company. In total 7,159,817 warrants of series TO4 B and 6,160,773 warrants of series TO5 B will be issued to the current shareholders, which will, to some extent, compensate the shareholders for the dilution that the Warrants issued to the Lender entail.

The record date for the allotment of the warrants of series TO4 B and warrants of series TO5 B will be communicated through a separate press release as soon as possible. Shareholders in TerraNet will receive one (1) warrant of series TO4 B for every thirty-seven (37) shares held on the record date, and one (1) warrant of series TO5 B for every forty-three (43) shares held on the record date, rounded down.

Information and terms for the warrants

Warrants of series TO4 B

In total 14,319,634 warrants of series TO4 B will be issued, of which 7,159,817 warrants will be issued to the Lender and 7,159,817 warrants will be issued to the current shareholders of the Company.

Each warrant of series TO4 B entitles the owner to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for a price of 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period commencing February 11, 2022, up until and including the February 24, 2022, however not higher than SEK 3.60 and not less than the quota value of the Company's share. The subscription period for the subscription of shares through exercising of warrants of series TO4 B will run from February 28, 2022, up until and including March 11, 2022.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B TerraNet will receive approximately SEK 51.6 million, based on a subscription price of SEK 3.60.

TerraNet will apply for admission to trading of the warrants of series TO4 B on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market as soon as it is possible after the warrants have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the warrants have been distributed to the Lender and the current shareholders.

Warrants of series TO5 B

In total 12,321,546 warrants of series TO5 B will be issued, of which 6,160,773 warrants will be issued to the Lender and 6,160,773 warrants will be issued to the current shareholders of the Company.

Each warrant of series TO5 B entitles to owner to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for a price of 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period commencing February 24, 2023, up until and including March 9, 2023, however not higher than SEK 4.20 and not less than the quota value of the Company's share. The subscription period for the subscription of shares through exercising of warrants of series TO5 B will run from March 13, 2023, up until and including March 24, 2023.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B TerraNet will receive approximately SEK 51.8 million, based on a subscription price of SEK 4.20.

TerraNet will apply for admission to trading of the warrants of series TO5 B on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market as soon as it is possible after the warrants have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the warrants have been distributed to the Lender and the current shareholders.

Dilution

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B the dilution will amount to approximately 5.13%.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B the dilution will amount to approximately 4.23%, (based on the assumption that all warrants of series TO4 B are exercised for the subscription of new shares).

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B and warrants of series TO5 B the dilution will amount to approximately 9.14%.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission is the financial adviser for TerraNet regarding the Loan and the Warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For further information, please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson

Tel: +46 70 332 32 62

E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

This information is such that TerraNet Holding AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on April 22, 2021 at 2 PM CET.

About TerraNet

TerraNet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia's rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, TerraNet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology VoxelFlow for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

You can now subscribe to TerraNet's newsletter, sign up at www.terranet.se/en/ir-2/.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

