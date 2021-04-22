DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/04/2021) of GBP62.63m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/04/2021) of GBP46.12m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 221.18p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 221.18p revenue* Ordinary share price 222.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 0.37% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.90p 114 ZDP share price 116.00p Premium to NAV 1.84% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 21/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 100610 EQS News ID: 1187785 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187785&application_name=news

April 22, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)