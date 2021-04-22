Rising Meat and Dairy Consumption to Drive Animal Feed Probiotics Sales: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Fact.MR's study has forecast the global animal feed probiotics market to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 7% through 2021. Growing demand for meat and animal-based protein sources has increased the pressure on the livestock industry. Increasing life expectancy and lack of availability of resources for animal feed production are the key factors fueling the demand. Growing demand for meat and animal-based protein sources for animal feed is also aiding the growth of the market.

Rising awareness regarding the impact of the increasing consumption of probiotics in animals is a key factor fueling the demand for animal feed probiotics. Manufacturers are focusing on research & development to develop more probiotics products in various forms such as pills, capsules, powder, and others. According to the study, the market is fragmented. Despite the fragmentation, new players are finding big opportunities due to the product potential. Also, growing livestock production has increased the demand for animal feed and animal feed probiotics.

"Manufacturers are investing heavily in the research and development of probiotics products. They are likely to increasingly focus on opportunities in feedstock production as they aim for competitive advantage," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Direct sales to be the most effective sales channel for animal feed probiotics, followed modern trade

Dry form probiotics expected to hold larger market share compared to liquid form

China is expected to be the largest market for animal feed probiotics, followed by India

is expected to be the largest market for animal feed probiotics, followed by Germany to spearhead the animal feed probiotics European market, followed by France

to spearhead the animal feed probiotics European market, followed by United States is expected to generate high demand for meat and related products, dominating North American animal feed probiotics market

is expected to generate high demand for meat and related products, dominating North American animal feed probiotics market In terms of source, lactobacillus bacteria is expected to dominate the segment

Under non-bacteria, yeast is estimated to be the largest share holder

Fact.MR has profiled some of the prominent players that include Adisseo France SAS, Calpis Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S., DuPont Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, Novus International Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Alltech Inc., Lesaffre et Compagnie SA, Kerry Group PLC, and Pure Cultures LLC among others. Aforementioned players are focusing on various organic and inorganic strategies such as collaborations, mergers and product expansion to attract the potential targets in the industry.

For instance, in November 2020, Evonik launched Ecobiol Fizz, the first probiotic for chicken in effervescent tablet form. The product contains a microbial strain of the species Bacillus amyloliquefaciens and is used to stabilize the intestinal microbiota of chicken during stressful period.

Also, on 25thSeptember 2020, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S partnered with EQT IX Fund to divest its Natural Colors Business for a cash consideration of 800 EUR million.

More Valuable Insights on Animal feed probiotics market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global animal feed probiotics market. The study divulges essential insights on animal feed probiotics market on the basis of source (bacteria, bifidobacterium, enterococcus, lactobacillus, pediococcus, bacillus, propionibacterium, streptococcus, non-bacteria, yeast, fungal and others), animal (companion animals, livestock, poultry, cattle, swine, aquaculture, and other animals), form (liquid and dry), sales channel (modern trade, specialty stores, online retailers, convenience stores, and direct sales), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

What are the key factors driving animal feed probiotics market?

Why China is a leading animal feed probiotics market?

is a leading animal feed probiotics market? How is demand for animal feed probiotics market rising?

Which is the most preferred sales channel for animal feed probiotics market?

What are the key challenges faced by animal feed probiotics manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on animal feed probiotics market?

