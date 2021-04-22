Virginia awards Kindred Group a direct market access mobile sports betting permit

VALLETTA, Malta, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group goes into the next phase in the US and adds Virginia to the list of successful entries in the fast growing US gambling market. Unibet will soon offer customers in Virginia a first-class online sportsbook experience.

Unibet Interactive, Kindred Group's US arm, is awarded a direct market access mobile sports betting permit in Virginia. After successful launches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and with signed agreements for an additional eight states, Virginia will be a key state in Unibet's East Coast expansion. Virginia is one of the largest states in the US market and mobile sport betting is expected to reach over $370m in annual revenues at maturity.

"We are excited to add Virginia to the growing list of states that Unibet and Kindred Group call home as we continue our expansion in the US market. Our aim is to go live shortly and we expect that the success we have seen in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana will of course follow in Virginia", says Manuel Stan SVP US, Kindred Group.

"We are very grateful to the Virginia Lottery for awarding us one of the seven stand-alone mobile sports betting permits in a very competitive process. We look forward to opening an office in Virginia, which will function as our third hub together with our offices in New York and New Jersey. We are thrilled to continue our journey in what we believe will become the largest gambling market in the world", concludes Stan.

Kindred Group will continue to invest in growing its US operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model.

CONTACT:

For more information

Manuel Stan, SVP US, Kindred Group

manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com

Maria Angell-Dupont, External Communications Manager

+46 721-651517

press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/virginia-awards-kindred-group-a-direct-market-access-mobile-sports-betting-permit,c3331470

The following files are available for download: