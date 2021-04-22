Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA0G ISIN: NL0000009165 Ticker-Symbol: HNK1 
Tradegate
22.04.21
16:15 Uhr
97,90 Euro
+1,40
+1,45 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,8097,8616:45
97,8297,8416:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2021 | 16:29
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 22 April 2021 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Appointment of Executive Board Member
The AGM approved the appointment of Harold van den Broek as member of the Executive Board HEINEKEN for a period of four years, until the AGM of 2025. Harold van den Broek will take up the position of CFO of HEINEKEN as of 1 June 2021 and will work together with Laurence Debroux to ensure a smooth transition. HEINEKEN is grateful to Laurence for her many contributions to the Company over the past six years.

Dividend
The AGM approved the dividend proposal for the year 2020 of EUR 0.70 per share. The dividend will be made payable on 6 May 2021. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 26 April 2021.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member
The AGM re-appointed Maarten Das as member of the Supervisory Board for a four year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member
The AGM appointed Nitin Paranjpe as member of the Supervisory Board for a four year term.

Re-appointment of External Auditor
The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2022.

At the end of the AGM, Christophe Navarre stepped down from the Supervisory Board as he has completed his 12 year tenure.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 22 April 2021 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm.

-ENDS-

Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs more than 80,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitterand Instagram.

Attachment

  • Press release Heineken NV AGM (22_4_2021) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e16fa2ca-556e-46ad-ba35-bbccc3840a82)

HEINEKEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.