Data Center Colocation Market Size To Reach USD 58140 Million By 2026 at a Cagr of 8.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Colocation Market is segmented by Type - Retail colocation, Wholesale colocation , By Application - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises. This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Web Services Category.

The global Data Center Colocation Market size is projected to reach USD 58140 million by 2026, from USD 33110 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of data center colocation market size are:

Rising demand for hybrid cloud technology, virtualization, and increasing network complexities in the data center facilities

Growing requirement for scalable data centers, reduced overall IT expenditure, lower maintenance cost, increasing reliability, disaster recovery and safety requirements.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET SIZE

The growing need for uptime reliability for mission-critical applications is expected to drive the data center colocation market size. The network links in colocation data centers are completely redundant, ensuring that customers' mission-critical applications always run uninterrupted. Most colocation facilities are designed with a resilient critical system, a redundant battery backup, and a cooling system, and with a scalable infrastructure that you can take advantage of. Leading colocation sites offer 100% uptime with the help of their robust infrastructure.

Bursting capability along with the cost-efficiency the feature is expected to drive the growth of data center colocation market size. Customers may use colocation centers to burst to higher bandwidth levels to meet their traffic demands without needing to make additional capital investments. Since data bursts are spread out over many users over time, bandwidth costs are greatly reduced.

The growth of the telecommunication sector is expected to increase the growth of the data center colocation market size. The capacity of colocation data centers to provide high connectivity by simply plugging into their networks allows telecom operators to rapidly and easily extend their reach. This feature of data center colocation is expected to increase its adoption in the telecommunication sector. Furthermore, the introduction of 5G networks has resulted in a rise in data center demand, as network service providers' existing data center capacity cannot meet the demand. As a result, the telecom sector's demand for colocation centers is expected to increase in the coming years.

Data center users all over the world are concerned about disaster recovery. Disasters such as earthquakes, security threats, fire outages, and other unplanned events may all affect IT infrastructure facilities. The colocation facilities for data centers are situated away from the users' premises, and these facilities can be operated remotely, enhancing their disaster recovery capabilities. As a result, colocation facilities are expected to become a popular backup and recovery solution as they enable companies to store critical data in a secure location. This trend of using a data center colocation facility as a backup is expected to drive the market.

DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Retail colocation is expected to hold one of the largest data center colocation market shares during the forecast period. Energy, room, cooling, cabling, and support are all provided by retail colocation. It also offers versatility in terms of IT infrastructure, which is beneficial to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMEs).

Large enterprises are estimated to have the largest data center colocation market share during the forecast period. Large businesses are more likely to use colocation facilities because they can rent large spaces and meet their power and computational requirements. Furthermore, colocation services allow large organizations to fully manage their data center infrastructure. These services also aid in business continuity due to their disaster recovery benefits.

North America is expected to be one of the largest data center colocation market shares. This is due to the abundance of data centers, and it has seen rapid adoption as a result of the availability of comprehensive solutions. The data center colocation market in APAC, on the other hand, is expected to expand at a breakneck pace, making it one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. This is primarily due to the data center traffic volumes in countries like India, Australia, and China.

Data Center Colocation Breakdown Data by Type

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

Data Center Colocation Breakdown Data by Application

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Data Center Colocation market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Players

NTT Communications Corporation

Dupont Fabros Technology

Digital Realty Trust

Cyxtera Technologies

Cyrusone Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc.

Equinix

Global Switch

AT&T

Coresite Realty Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Interxion Holding NV

Internap Corporation

Kddi Corporation

