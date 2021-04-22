Esports Betting Market Continues to Garner Serious Investor Interest in Q2 2021

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - The growing Esports and competitive-gaming phenomenon is continuing to rage on in 2021 and garner significant investor interest due to the massive opportunities. With the global Esports betting market on track to reach $13 billion by 2025, it has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and businesses and investors alike are looking to gain a share. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) may have joined the space first, but mobile Esports company Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) set the sector ablaze in December 2020 when it joined the New York Stock Exchange via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) valued at $3.5 billion. Last week, Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) began trading on the Nasdaq. Then, there's the upcoming listing of Good Gamer Corp., a fantasy gaming and Esports technology company that just launched a Tournament Management Platform (TMP) that gives Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) game publishers the ability to host real-money competitions.

Good Gamer Corp., which plans to go public via an amalgamation agreement with Credent Capital Corp., has launched the beta version of its skill based real money tournament management platform in North America to expand the gaming ecosystem and give mobile game publishers the opportunity to generate additional revenue from their games at a time when ad CPM rates are declining.

Good Gamer's platform gives Unity based iOS and Android mobile game publishers the opportunity to integrate the GoodGamer software design kit (SDK) and offer real-money competitions on their skill-based mobile casual games. It also connects gamers around the world by allowing them to responsibly compete in multiplayer tournaments and head-to-head for real-money prizes. Designed for high scalability, the Good Gamer TMP will have the ability to cater to all relevant categories of skill-based mobile casual games across all popular gaming genres, as well as niche genres.

The launch of the Good Gamer TMP comes two weeks after the company announced closing the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement for C$4 million in proceeds. At the same time, Good Gamer revealed it plans to go public on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "GOOD" after signing an amalgamation agreement with capital pool company, Credent Capital Corp.

"We're very excited about the North American beta launch of our Esports tournament management platform and the closing of our $4 million funding round and GoodGamer's upcoming listing on the TSX Venture Exchange," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa. "The online gaming industry has exponentially grown due to COVID-19 as more people stay at home and play mobile games to entertain themselves. This market is ripe for another player to enter this fast paced industry."

Of course, this isn't Good Gamer's first time launching a mobile gaming product to market. Last September, the company launched the GoodGamer Daily Fantasy Sports and Esports Gaming app to the Indian market in advance of the IPL 2020 season. The platform quickly garnered 250,000 registered players in its first month and has continued to grow to almost 500,000 players since.

Massive Esports Betting Market Continues Raking in Big Investments

Esports was already on the rise and gaining popularity around the world before 2020, but the global health crisis has definitely accelerated that growth. With traditional sports seasons delayed for much of last year, gamblers and sports fans alike turned their attention towards Esports. And although the industry wasn't immune to the effects of COVID-19, global Esports revenues still surpassed $950 million in 2020. The increased interest in Esports also created a number of new publicly traded companies, many of which entered the market with sky-high valuations and strong balance sheets.

A prime example is Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ), an online mobile multiplayer competition platform that went public in December 2020 with a valuation of $3.5 billion. The company has since continued to prove it's a worthy competitor in the market, recently signing a multi-year agreement with the NFL and outperforming analysts' expectations for its Q1 2021 results.

Then, just last week, global online gambling company Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) IPO got off to a hot start. Less than a month earlier, the company, which offers real-money betting on Esports events from around the world, announced the relaunch of Gogawi.com, an immersive betting destination available in over 140 jurisdictions.

Then there's Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL), the only Esports-dedicated U.S. wagering platform. The company, which joined the space well before the pandemic, has continued to generate significant interest from the market. Esports Entertainment just got its own boost recently after Citron Research suggested video game retailer GameStop should buy the company.

But, the biggest winner in the Esports market could very well be cross-platform game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U), which is the backbone of many of the mobile games being developed. Unity, which is also fairly new to the public markets after going public last September, recently announced full year 2020 revenues of $772.4 million, which marks a 43% increase from 2019.

The Good Gamer TMP will allow Unity game developers to add tournament functionality with its SDK. Learn more about GoodGamer's tournament management platform and how game publishers can earn additional revenue from their latest press release.

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Good Gamer Corp. ("GGC") advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of GGC, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of GGC which were purchased as a part of a private placement. Once GGC is public, MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of GGC on an ongoing basis at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611