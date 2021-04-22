Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Notice of AGM

The Directors of Early Equity announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Bishop & Sewell LLP, 59-60 Russell Square, London, WC1B 4HP on Thursday 20 May 2021 at 16:00 p.m. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders and the Notice of AGM can be found on the Company's website https://earlyequity.co.uk

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting social distancing guidelines, the Board has taken the decision to implement the following measures in respect of the Annual General Meeting. The Board is closely monitoring developments in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak. As of the date of this document shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, and if they attempt to do so, will be refused entry to the meeting. Those shareholders that wish to attend are encouraged to attend electronically, via Zoom. Further information on how to join the meeting via Zoom can be found in the Notice of AGM.

The directors of Early Equity accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.