ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Resignation / Appointment of Directors 22-Apr-2021 / 16:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 22^nd April 2021 (For Immediate Release) Re: Resignation / Appointment of Directors The Directors of ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the resignation of Gleb Yakovlev from the Board of Directors of the Fund, for business reasons, with effect from 01 April, 2021. The Directors of the Fund also wish to announce the appointment of Natalia Petrova as a Director of the Fund, with effect from 01 April, 2021. Natalia Petrova has never: 1. had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or 2. been a director of any company or partnership which, while she was a director with an executive function or partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went into receivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or 3. been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company. Enquiries: Paul Boland Telephone: +353 1 6143378 Davy ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: BOA TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 100617 EQS News ID: 1187839 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187839&application_name=news

April 22, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)