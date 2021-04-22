Chief Revenue Officer Lu Bolden Scheduled to Speak During SportsPro Live on April 29

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, is slated to participate in a SportsPro Live virtual panel discussion from 9:10 to 9:55 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 29.

The event, which unites sports and technology professionals from across the globe, aims to prepare the industries for the future of sport. Bolden's panel is slated to take place in the South Stand and discuss how technology can connect the in-venue experience to create more revenue opportunities. The group, moderated by Mike Bohndiek, CEO of PTI Digital Group, will also discuss what strategies and technologies can best deliver the new digital experiences. Other speakers on the panel include:

Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer, PGA European Tour and Ryder Cup Europe

Adam Heintz, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence, Monumental Sports Entertainment

"These new monetization opportunities for sport can bring extraordinary opportunities for leagues, teams and their partners," Bolden said. "As a trusted leader in offering proven, easily deployed solutions for protecting sporting content while also growing revenue, Verimatrix is pleased to offer its insights and expertise during this virtual industry event."

Leading the conversation with experts from across the sports ecosystem, the agenda for SportsPro Live 2021 has been curated with six key pillars in mind: Digital Transformation, Data, Future Tech, Broadcast, Sponsorship Marketing, and Sustainability. Each pillar explores what the sports industry can do to make better business decisions through innovative approaches, adoption of technology, and the disruption of traditional models.

About SportsPro Live

SportsPro Live will offer a fresh outlook through a variety of new content types providing you with tangible lessons to take forward to your day-to-day. From in-depth discussions with the likes of Eurosport's inspiring growth leader Andrew Georgiou, to masterclasses with soccer club owner Jordan Gardner the new initiatives for 2021 will inspire and prepare you to make better business decisions. Registration for the SportsPro Live Virtual Summit is available here.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005481/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com