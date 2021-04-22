Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021

22.04.2021 | 17:58
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Resignation / Appointment of Directors

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Resignation / Appointment of Directors 
22-Apr-2021 / 16:24 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 
22^nd April 2021 (For Immediate Release) 
Re: Resignation / Appointment of Directors 
The Directors of ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the resignation of Gleb Yakovlev from the 
Board of Directors of the Fund, for business reasons, with effect from 01 April, 2021. 
The Directors of the Fund also wish to announce the appointment of Natalia Petrova as a Director of the Fund, with 
effect from 01 April, 2021. 
Natalia Petrova has never: 
 1. had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or 
 2. been a director of any company or partnership which, while she was a director with an executive function or partner 
  at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went into receivership, 
  liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or 
 3. been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities 
  (including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a company 
  or from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company. 
Enquiries: 
 
Paul Boland       Telephone: +353 1 6143378 
 
Davy ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1483649825 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RUSB 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100618 
EQS News ID:  1187865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
