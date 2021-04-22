Prosafe SE: Supporting statement to the 2020 Annual Report in light of the ruling in the Westcon matter

Reference is made to Prosafe's annual accounts for 2020 published on 25 March 2021 as well as the notice for annual general meeting published on 12 April 2021.



Reference is further made to announcement on 15 April 2021, in which Prosafe informed that the Gulating Court of Appeal had decided against Prosafe in the Westcon matter, thereby awarding full payment to Westcon of amounts claimed and thus reversing the ruling by the Stavanger District Court in the first instance. In light of the ruling, Prosafe has today issued a supporting statement to its 2020 annual report and accounts. The statement is attached.



