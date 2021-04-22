Anzeige
Prosafe SE: Supporting statement to the 2020 Annual Report in light of the ruling in the Westcon matter

Reference is made to Prosafe's annual accounts for 2020 published on 25 March 2021 as well as the notice for annual general meeting published on 12 April 2021.

Reference is further made to announcement on 15 April 2021, in which Prosafe informed that the Gulating Court of Appeal had decided against Prosafe in the Westcon matter, thereby awarding full payment to Westcon of amounts claimed and thus reversing the ruling by the Stavanger District Court in the first instance. In light of the ruling, Prosafe has today issued a supporting statement to its 2020 annual report and accounts. The statement is attached.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 22 April 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Supporting statement to the 2020 Annual Report-22 April 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f33917d6-452c-46fa-bb00-3b56ba49d26b)

