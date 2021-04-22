Real Restoration Group Accelerates Growth, Announces Expansion of New Location in Miami, Florida

Real Restoration Group (RRG), a company with a track record of success and award-winning construction firm proven in residential, multifamily, retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors, is expanding its footprint opening a new location in South Florida, North-Miami market, to leverage a diverse talent pool driven by rapid population growth and an influx in both public and private investment.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / "The decision to expand our presence into the South Florida Market was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Morris Gershorgorin, CEO of Real Restoration Group. He went on to say, "The area is rich with diversity, talent, and opportunity. We see the opportunity to develop strategic partnerships and plan on engaging in joint ventures with developers locally and regionally with an open mind where we would consider both investing and or rolling our fees into projects. With that said, we are tapping the best architects and designers in South Florida who we've had personal relationships with for many years. Expanding our workforce and capabilities will enable us to build and develop affordable workforce housing as well as the high-end luxury product in the area that locals will enjoy. We love the style and design of South Florida as things have evolved over the years and feel that we can be an amazing fit in the community."

In addition to Real Restoration Groups' corporate headquarters in Chicago, IL, the new office space doubles its footprint to the Atlantic Coast and supports the company's growth strategy. Real Restoration Group's recent 10 year anniversary marks a milestone for the company driven by its strong core principles of customer service and longstanding partnerships with major carriers, helping to accelerate growth as they look ahead to the next decade.

Miami is the third most populous metropolis on the East coast of the United States, and it is the seventh-largest in the country. The city has the third tallest skyline in the U.S., with over 300 high-rises, 55 of which exceed 491ft (150m). Miami is a major center and leader in finance, commerce, culture, arts, and international trade. The metro area is by far the largest urban economy in Florida and the 12th largest in the United States, with a GDP of $344.9 billion as of 2017. In 2020, Miami was classified as a Beta + level global city by the GaWC. In 2019, Miami ranked seventh in the United States and 31st among global cities in business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement.

Francis X. Suarez serves the City of Miami as Mayor, working diligently to raise the standards of the community where he was born and raised. He currently also serves as Vice-Chair of the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization, tasked with approving federally required plans and transportation policies, and as President of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities.

Miami has been an urban success during the pandemic, made possible in part due to Florida's favorable tax environment over states such as New York and California. Even large financial firms like Blackstone Group Inc., Starwood Capital Group, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have decided to expand offices in the region or are considering such plans.

Miami has begun attracting big tech and investment companies alike, which is creating a massive demand. Property sales price records continue to be set everywhere throughout the Miami area. The national press is swooning, and A-list buyers and businesses are all seaking housing throughout the South Florida Market. Downtown Miami acquisitions both before and after the pandemic are increasingly driven as much by Miami's low tax, business-friendly environment, high quality of life standards, and ability for employees to work remotely.

With Miami's world-class amenities, the market seems destined to continue to attract and retain qualified individuals seeking large-scale home renovation, hospitality, and retails construction services.

