Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is at the Forefront of Clean Commercial Vehicles

National Transportation Lender is well-positioned to deliver emerging clean technologies in California and across the country

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is an industry leader in programs designed to replace older on road commercial equipment with cleaner, lower emissions vehicles. For Earth Day this year, Freightliner's new eCascadia made an appearance at our headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga for a preview of the zero emissions future of commercial transportation.

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) recently announced it has begun accepting orders for Freightliner's new eCascadia and eM2, the first all-electric commercial trucks available from the manufacturer, set to hit production late next year.

Crossroads president Howard Shiebler and CTO Anthony Moses with Freightliner's new eCascadia

Crossroads is well-positioned to help deliver these new vehicles to fleets across the nation as the finance arm for Velocity Vehicle Group, the largest Freightliner dealer group in the United States.

Crossroads CTO Anthony Moses had this to say: "Our team is excited about the wave of new technologies like fully electric powertrains and autonomous driver assistance systems revolutionizing the commercial transportation industry with Velocity Vehicle Group and Crossroads leading the way."

"We have a unique opportunity in California and around the country," says Crossroads president Howard Shiebler. "These new technologies offer a glimpse of a future with fewer carbon emissions, and we're very excited to be a part of that change."

"The future of zero-emission trucks is upon us and Velocity is proud to lead the charge, along with our great customers, and our partners at Freightliner and Daimler Trucks North America," said Scott Zeppenfeldt, Senior Vice President of Operations at Velocity Truck Centers. "While there are a lot of unknowns in transitioning to an electric fleet, supporting our customers in these types of projects is an integral step to starting the journey."

About Velocity Vehicle Group

Velocity Vehicle Group operates over 30 commercial vehicle dealerships across the Southwest in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii, and the Southeast in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. VVG provides new & used commercial vehicle sales, including the full range of options from pickup trucks to delivery vans to school busses to day cabs to 18-wheel tractor trailers. Velocity also offers aftermarket parts and service support, along with a multitude of other vehicle-related services. VVG is an authorized dealer for Freightliner, Western Star, Autocar, Ford, Mitsubishi Fuso, Thomas Built Buses, Sprinter, Isuzu, Hino Trucks, Crane Carrier, Freightliner Custom Chassis and Great Dane trailers. VVG also offers equipment financing through Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, Grant and Compliance consultation through California Fleet Solutions (CFS) as well as small business and SBA loans through Velocity SBA and truck rental and leasing through Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing (VTRL). For more information visit: https://www.velocityvehiclegroup.com

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitate solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

