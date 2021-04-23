Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021
PR Newswire
23.04.2021 | 04:10
HAVAL's Two Star Products Debuted At Auto Shanghai 2021, Showing GWM's Strength In Technological Research

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 debuted at Auto Shanghai 2021. The two models are the star products based on the globalized high intelligent modular L.E.M.O.N. Platform and are equipped with technological configurations, consolidating HAVAL's leading power in the first market. These two models are gradually being released to overseas markets.

HAVAL JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 appearance and interior design

The trendy SUV HAVAL JOLION has already been released in South Africa, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Australia, where it has gained popularity. Not only does it support cutting-edge technologies such as mobile phone wireless charging, full-scene automatic parking, electronic knob shift and L2 + automatic driving, but it also comes with high-performance, low-energy consumption. It is equipped with a 1.5T engine (4g15k) and turbocharging technology, with a maximum power of 110kW, a maximum torque of 22N*m and 1.5 T HEV power, enabling it to improve fuel economy and be cleaner and more environmentally friendly. Standard / sport / economy / snowfield driving modes are available to meet the driving needs of different road conditions.

The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 will be launched globally in the near future and comes as an innovative work integrating oriental aesthetics and future science and technology. This model is equipped with L2 + automatic driving, including ACC, intelligent cruise assists and full-scene automatic parking. It is the only model in its class with full-scene recognition AEB and the latest 9.3 generation ESP system, safeguarding the stability of car body and providing all-round safety guarantee for drivers and passengers. In addition, it is the world's first non-luxury brand equipped with reverse tracking function, offering users a pleasant and comfortable experience in driving.

These two models are based on L.E.M.O.N. Platform and come in a full range of verification design from vehicle to parts, ensuring their performances are up to the international leading level.

This Platform features high performance, high safety, high flexibility and light weight. It was created by GWM under the principle of "considerable investment in R&D". With this principle, GWM has formed a research and development layout with China as the center, covering "seven countries and ten regions" in Europe, Asia and North America. Such a layout boasts global elements and core competitiveness in science and technology.

GWM has set out an upward road to informationization, intelligence and interconnection of everything. In addition to this highly intelligent modular platform, it has developed a professional off-road TANK Platform and COFIS Intelligence for full vehicle intelligence. With its great efforts, it has built up a "technological barrier", expediting GWM's strategies of globalization, and enabling its users around the world to appreciate the surprise from scientific and technological innovation and live a more convenient and enjoyable life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494345/image1.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
