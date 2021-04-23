Anzeige
WKN: A1W60Y ISIN: NL0010583399 
Tradegate
22.04.21
20:36 Uhr
48,280 Euro
+0,120
+0,25 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
23.04.2021
Corbion appoints Aurélie Dalbiez as Chief Human Resources Officer

Corbion announces the appointment of Aurélie Dalbiez as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee as of 1 July 2021.
Mrs. Dalbiez (a French national) currently is Head of HR for the Capsules and Health Ingredients business at Lonza, based in Basel, Switzerland. Prior to that, she worked for 12 years in various HR roles at Novartis. She started her career at Deutsche Bank before working for Capital International, a global investment company.

CEO Olivier Rigaud commented: "I am really pleased to welcome Aurélie to the ExCo team as a seasoned HR leader who partners closely with the business to develop talent, drive culture, engagement, continuous improvement, and customer intimacy. Her appointment will also further enhance the diversity of our ExCo."

Mrs. Dalbiez brings a multi-cultural background and perspective. She lived in the United States as a child, earned her university degree in International Business in Lyon, France and worked internationally throughout her career, mainly in Switzerland with assignments in Spain, Germany and France. She is fluent in French and English and also speaks German and Spanish. She is married and has three children.

With this appointment, the Executive Committee will consist of: Olivier Rigaud (CEO), Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot (CFO), Marco Bootz (President Lactic Acid & Specialties), Aurélie Dalbiez (Chief Human Resources Officer), Jacqueline van Lemmen (Chief Operations Officer), Andy Muller (President Sustainable Food Solutions), Ruud Peerbooms (President Algae Ingredients) and Marcel Wubbolts (Chief Science & Sustainability Officer).

