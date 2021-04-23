Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) announces that its 2020 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 22, 2021.

This Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website, in its French version, at the following address: https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/.

The following documents provided for by legal and regulatory provisions are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial report for 2020 comprising the management report including the extra-financial performance statement, the corporate governance report and the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020;

the Statutory Auditors' special reports and information relating to their fees;

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website at the following address: http://amf-france.org.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

