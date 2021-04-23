Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2022

- STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 April 2021 at 8.30 EEST

HELSINKI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial report dates in 2022

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2022. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Friday 28 January 2022 Financial Statement Release for 2021 Thursday 28 April 2022 Interim Report for January-March 2022 Friday 22 July 2022 Half-year Report for January-June 2022 Friday 21 October 2022 Interim Report for January-September 2022

The financial reports are published at approximately 8.30 Finnish time. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2021, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website during week 6, latest on 11 February 2022.

Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 15 March 2022. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho

Head of Financial Communications

tel. +358 40 766 9452

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

About Stora Enso

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).

