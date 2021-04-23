

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK) reported that its first quarter Group revenue was 5.33 billion euros, down 0.7 percent from prior year. Sales increased by 3.8% on a comparable basis. Gas & Services revenue was 5.1 billion euros, up 2.8% on a comparable basis.



The company said, in the first quarter, 95 million euros in efficiencies were generated, in line with the company's target to achieve 400 million euros over the year.



The company said, in 2021, the company is confident in its ability to further increase operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.



