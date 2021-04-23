

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finances. Retail sales are forecast to grow 1.5 percent on month in March, slower than the 2.1 percent rise seen in February.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3861 against the greenback, 149.55 against the yen, 1.2705 against the franc and 0.8678 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



