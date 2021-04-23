Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Dow Jones News
23.04.2021 | 08:31
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEW UK REIT plc: Result of legal proceedings

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Result of legal proceedings 

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) 
AEW UK REIT plc: Result of legal proceedings 
23-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 April 2021 
 
AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") 
 
Result of legal proceedings 
 
AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful outcome of its legal action against 
two well-funded national tenants to recover unpaid rent. The court ruled in the Company's favour and ordered that rent 
due for the periods claimed must be paid. 
The total amount to be recovered pursuant to the legal action is GBP602,489. In addition, the Company will be writing to 
the tenants to claim the outstanding rent arrears that have fallen due for payment since the claims were issued and are 
confident of further recovery given the outcome of its successful application to the court. 
It is also the Company's intention to seek to recover its legal fees incurred in the litigation from the tenants. 
The combined total of the amount already claimed and the outstanding rent arrears that have fallen due for payment 
since the claims commenced is GBP1,200,566, including VAT. Of this amount, GBP924,530 relates to the period up to 31 March 
2021, 56% (GBP520,919) of which has been provided for as at that date. 
The expected receipt of the outstanding amounts that have previously been provided for will contribute to the Company's 
EPRA EPS. 
AEWU has always made it clear that it will take legal action against tenants if required, particularly well-resourced 
companies that it believes are able to pay their rent and have sought to take advantage of government legislation 
intended to protect financially vulnerable tenants. Both tenants have a limited time period during which they may 
submit an appeal. 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries 
AEW UK 
Alex Short           alex.short@eu.aew.com 
                +44(0) 20 7016 4848 
Henry Butt           henry.butt@eu.aew.com 
                +44(0) 20 7016 4855 
Nicki Gladstone         nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com 
                +44(0) 7711 401 021 
 
Company Secretary 
Link Company Matters Limited  aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk 
                +44(0) 1392 477 500 
 
TB Cardew            AEW@tbcardew.com 
Ed Orlebar           +44 (0) 7738 724 630 
Tania Wild           +44 (0) 7425 536 903 
Lucas Bramwell         +44 (0) 7939 694 437 
 
Liberum Capital 
Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     AEWU 
LEI Code:   21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
Sequence No.: 100619 
EQS News ID:  1187871 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187871&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
