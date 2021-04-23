Anzeige
WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
22.04.21
21:24 Uhr
18,815 Euro
+0,375
+2,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,77518,88509:11
18,80018,85009:11
23.04.2021 | 08:34
Polymetal: Vesting of the 2017 performance share -4-

DJ Polymetal: Vesting of the 2017 performance share plan awards 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Vesting of the 2017 performance share plan awards 
23-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE                             LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     23 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Vesting of the 2017 performance share plan awards

Polymetal announces that 2017 share awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), part of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan, have vested.

During the four-year performance period ending 19 April 2021 for the PSP awards made in 2017, Polymetal achieved a positive absolute Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") of 105.0% and outperformed a median TSR of 25.4% of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents. As a result, Polymetal ranked 6th by TSR out of 45 index participants.

Accordingly, the 2017 performance share awards have vested with 103.0% of the total awards being granted, which includes 86.9% vesting percentage based on the TSR performance and additional share awards for the dividend equivalent paid during the 4-year performance period.

1,575,196 ordinary shares were issued and distributed to 259 participants of the PSP on 21 and 22 April 2021, representing 0.33% of the Company's increased share capital. The newly issued shares have a market value of USUSD34.7 million, based on the closing price as of 20 April 2021.

"2020 was an exceptional year with massive challenges requiring outstanding performance to stay on track. Polymetal is proud to reward 259 employees whose dedication and competence drove sector-leading shareholder returns", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

Performance Share Plan

Under the PSP, awards are released following a four-year performance period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to certain performance measures being met. The vesting of awards is based on the Company's TSR measured against the TSR of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents, as well as the Company's absolute TSR over the same performance period. The vesting conditions were set as follows: - 0% vests for below median performance; - 20% vests at median performance; - 100% vests at top decile performance and above; and - Straight line vesting in between median and top decile. - No award vests if an absolute TSR is negative even if performance is above median.

No consideration is payable for the vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. In certain cases of Good Leaver Circumstances, the award will usually vest as normal in accordance with the terms of the award. Alternatively, the Board may determine that the award will vest immediately. For more details on the PSP, please see Polymetal's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com. Further to the 2017 award vesting, shares transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") are presented in the table below: 

Number of   Additional share awards for Shares granted   Total shareholding of employee 
Name     Position shares vested dividend equivalents    under 2017 PSP   following vesting of 2017 award 
                                 award 
Vitaly Nesis Director 41,059    7,605            48,664       3,387,400 
Vitaly    PDMR   14,739    2,730            17,469       93,207 
Savchenko 
Sergey    PDMR   11,608    2,150            13,758       87,763 
Trushin 
Roman     PDMR   11,609    2,150            13,759       76,349 
Shestakov 
Pavel Danilin PDMR   13,687    2,535            16,222       114,022 
Igor Kapshuk PDMR   9,354     1,733            11,087       72,561 
Valery    PDMR   13,644    2,527            16,171       291,632 
Tsyplakov 
Maxim Nazimok PDMR   13,515    2,503            16,018       75,349

Further to the 2017 award vesting, outstanding awards under the PSP are: 

Name      Position Outstanding awards under 2017   2017 PSP awards   Total number of outstanding awards under 
            -2021 PSP            release       the PSP 
Vitaly Nesis  Director 219,225             47,249        171,976 
Vitaly     PDMR   96,960              16,961        79,999 
Savchenko 
Sergey Trushin PDMR   77,456              13,358        64,098 
Roman     PDMR   76,670              13,359        63,311 
Shestakov 
Pavel Danilin PDMR   79,096              15,750        63,346 
Igor Kapshuk  PDMR   61,449              10,765        50,684 
Valery     PDMR   79,012              15,701        63,311 
Tsyplakov 
Maxim Nazimok PDMR   78,898              15,552        63,346

Applications have been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and UKLA on the official list and awarded shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 27 April 2021. The total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 473,556,152 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one vote.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                            RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Vitaly Nesis 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)

DJ Polymetal: Vesting of the 2017 performance share -2- 

Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    48,664   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    47,249   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

21 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Vitaly Savchenko 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    17,469   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    16,961   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

21 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Sergey Trushin 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    13,758   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    13,358   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

21 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Roman Shestakov 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    13,759   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    13,359   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

21 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Pavel Danilin 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    16,222   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    15,750   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

21 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Igor Kapshuk 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status             PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    11,087   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    10,765   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

23 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Valery Tsyplakov 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    16,171   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    15,701   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

21 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Maxim Nazimok 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d)                           Shares granted under   0.00    16,018   0.00 
       Aggregated information          2017 PSP award 
 
                            2017 PSP awards release 0.00    15,552   0.00

e) Date of the transaction

21 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 100622 
EQS News ID:  1187884 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187884&application_name=news

