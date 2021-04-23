

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) reported a net loss from ordinary activities before taxation of 10.28 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 1.69 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 0.79 pence compared to profit of 0.13 pence. EPRA earnings per share declined to 2.71 pence from 3.50 pence. EPRA earnings were impacted by bad debt provisions and sales made in the year resulting in reduced income, the company noted.



Fiscal year total income was 25.91 million pounds compared to 35.13 million pounds, previous year.



