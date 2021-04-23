

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) issued a trading update for the three months ended March 2021. The Group said its trading in the period has been in line with expectations. Net debt at the end of March 2021 was 220.8 million pounds.



For 2021, the Group's guidance remains unchanged. Senior plc continues to expect overall Group performance to be broadly similar to 2020, prior to adjusting for the impact of the divestment of Senior Aerospace Connecticut.



Senior also announced that the divestiture of Senior Aerospace Connecticut was completed on 22 April 2021. The net cash proceeds from the transaction was 49 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

