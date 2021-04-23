Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 
Dow Jones News
23.04.2021
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: BoD Approves AGM Agenda and Recommends Dividends for 2020

23-Apr-2021 / 09:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rosneft Board of Directors recommended payout of dividends for 2020 amounting to 73.55 bln rubles 
On April 22, 2021 a regular meeting of Rosneft Board of Directors discussed items related to the Annual General 
Shareholders Meeting of the Company on 2020 results. 
The Board of Directors resolved to call Rosneft Annual General Shareholders Meeting and vote in absentia on June 1, 
2021. The record date for the list of eligible participants of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Rosneft is 
May 7, 2021 (COB). 
The Board of Directors approved the following AGM agenda: 
 1. Approval of the Company's Annual Report. 
 2. Approval of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements. 
 3. Approval of the Company's distribution of profit for 2020. 
 4. The amount, deadlines and the form of payout of dividends for 2020. 
 5. Remuneration and compensation of expenses to the members of Rosneft Board of Directors. 
 6. Remuneration and compensation of expenses to the members of Rosneft Audit Commission. 
 7. Election of the members to Rosneft Board of Directors. 
 8. Election of the members to Rosneft Audit Commission. 
 9. Approval of Rosneft Auditor. 
The Board of Directors preliminarily approved Rosneft annual report for 2020 and recommended that the AGM passes the 
resolution to pay dividends at 6 rubles 94 kopecks per one ordinary share of Rosneft thus using 50% of the IFRS net 
profit of the Company, attributable to Rosneft Oil Company shareholders, and setting June 15, 2021 as the deadline for 
finalizing of the list of persons eligible for the dividends. 
The Board of Directors recommended appointing LLC Ernst & Young as the Company's auditor of 2021 RAS and IFRS financial 
statements, and defined the amount of the auditor's fee. 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
April 23, 2021 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 100627 
EQS News ID:  1187922 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187922&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
