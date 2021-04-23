DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: BoD Approves AGM Agenda and Recommends Dividends for 2020

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: BoD Approves AGM Agenda and Recommends Dividends for 2020 23-Apr-2021 / 09:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosneft Board of Directors recommended payout of dividends for 2020 amounting to 73.55 bln rubles On April 22, 2021 a regular meeting of Rosneft Board of Directors discussed items related to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company on 2020 results. The Board of Directors resolved to call Rosneft Annual General Shareholders Meeting and vote in absentia on June 1, 2021. The record date for the list of eligible participants of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Rosneft is May 7, 2021 (COB). The Board of Directors approved the following AGM agenda: 1. Approval of the Company's Annual Report. 2. Approval of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements. 3. Approval of the Company's distribution of profit for 2020. 4. The amount, deadlines and the form of payout of dividends for 2020. 5. Remuneration and compensation of expenses to the members of Rosneft Board of Directors. 6. Remuneration and compensation of expenses to the members of Rosneft Audit Commission. 7. Election of the members to Rosneft Board of Directors. 8. Election of the members to Rosneft Audit Commission. 9. Approval of Rosneft Auditor. The Board of Directors preliminarily approved Rosneft annual report for 2020 and recommended that the AGM passes the resolution to pay dividends at 6 rubles 94 kopecks per one ordinary share of Rosneft thus using 50% of the IFRS net profit of the Company, attributable to Rosneft Oil Company shareholders, and setting June 15, 2021 as the deadline for finalizing of the list of persons eligible for the dividends. The Board of Directors recommended appointing LLC Ernst & Young as the Company's auditor of 2021 RAS and IFRS financial statements, and defined the amount of the auditor's fee. Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 April 23, 2021 These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Sequence No.: 100627 EQS News ID: 1187922 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187922&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)