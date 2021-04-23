Anzeige
Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas first quarter 2021
23.04.2021
Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas first quarter 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas interim report for the first quarter 2021 will be published at 08:00 CET on May 6, 2021. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO, and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

  • https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x6q2utt4

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

  • SE: +46 (0) 8 50 69 21 80
  • UK: +44 (0) 20 71 92 80 00
  • US: +1 63 15 10 74 95
  • Confirmation code: 6888544

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

OM Leovegas mobile gaming group: LeoVegas' vision and position is "King of Casino". The global LeoVegas Group offers casino, live casino and sports betting games. The Parent Company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is domiciled in Sweden, and operations are based primarily in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegas.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-leovegas-first-quarter-2021,c3332175

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3332175/1406357.pdf

Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas first quarter 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
