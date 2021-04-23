According to the Silver Institute, global industrial silver production is expected to grow 8% this year due to strong demand for consumer electronics and solar. The price for silver is expected to peak at $32 per ounce later this year and its average price to increase 33% over 2020.The overall global supply of silver is expected to grow 8% year-on-year in 2021, according to industry body The Silver Institute. Mine production is also forecast to rise by 8% this year as output recovers after last year's pandemic-related disruptions, which led to a 5.9% decline in global silver supply last year. ...

