The integrated power producer will sell solar power from a plant located in Gujarat to its licensed distribution business unit at a price of INR 2.22/kWh ($0.03/kWh).From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Torrent Power, the integrated power utility of the Torrent Group, has announced it has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 300 MW of solar capacity that it will build in Gujarat. Under the PPA, the company will supply the electricity produced from the plant to its licensed distribution business unit at a price of INR 2.22/kWh ($0.03/kWh). The project is estimated to cost INR 1,250 ...

