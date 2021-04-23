

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, UK Markit/CIPS flash PMI is due. Economists forecast the composite index to rise to 58.2 in April from 56.4 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the euro, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3877 against the greenback, 149.72 against the yen, 1.2708 against the franc and 0.8689 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de