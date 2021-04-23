Ethypharm establishes direct presence in Italy

SAINT-CLOUD, France, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethypharm announces today that it now has a fully established affiliate to operate directly in Italy, the third largest pharmaceutical market in Europe. Under the leadership of Bruno Rago, Ethypharm Italy will reinforce the group's commercial footprint in Europe, notably in its core therapeutic area of the Central Nervous System.

Founded in 1977 in France, Ethypharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company with solid roots in Europe and China. After its establishment in the United Kingdom and Germany in 2015, the addition of a direct presence in Italy is a major milestone to strengthen the group's commercial platform in Europe. Ethypharm Italy Srl is headquartered in Padova and will serve both the hospital and retail pharmacy channels.

Ethypharm Italy does not start from scratch but builds on solid foundations. Ethypharm already had several of its products distributed in Italy, notably in the Central Nervous System area. The team in place reflects the human values of Ethypharm: entrepreneurial spirit, strong pharmaceutical expertise and unique commitment to improve the life of patients. "Bruno Rago is a senior pharma and biotech industry executive. With him, Ethypharm benefits from over 20 years of experience. Bruno has a passion for building and establishing pharmaceutical affiliates in Italy and Europe. We know that under his leadership, Ethypharm Italy has a bright future," says Jean Monin, Chief Commercial Operations Officer of Ethypharm.

Italy is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical markets. In 2019, the pharmaceutical market in Italy was estimated at 30 billion euros[1]. Within it, the off-patent CNS market was worth 3,4 billlion euros. "I am happy to take this new challenge and I am confident as I already know the potential and the value of Ethypharm's strategy and portfolio. I also know that we are able to relieve patients in pathologies such as epilepsy, pain and depression where healthcare professionnals and patients have needs," explains Bruno Rago, general manager of Ethypharm Italy.

Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company focused on two therapeutic areas: the Central Nervous System and Critical Care. Ethypharm markets its drugs directly in Europe and China, and with partners in North America and the Middle East where its drugs are in high demand. The Group employs more than 1,500 people, mainly in Europe and China. Ethypharm works closely with authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure the appropriate use of and access to its medicines, by as many people as possible.

