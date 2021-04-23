ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay wins global Digital Signage Award

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) and SNØ, Oslo got first place in the Global Digital Signage Awards, presented at a virtual ceremony on 22nd April 2021. The independent awards recognize outstanding campaigns, creative executions and technical innovations of Digital Signage that elevate the customer experience. SNØ, the world's largest indoor ski hall near Oslo, Norway and ZetaDisplay won in the "Sports and Entertainment" category.



"A big congratulations to the ZetaDisplay Norway team who battled sub-zero temperatures, defying great heights and strict deadlines to deliver a spectacular Digital Signage solution to?SNØ," comments Per Mandorf, President and CEO at ZetaDisplay.

The physical signage was accompanied by a transformative and future proofed content strategy to facilitate infotainment through live camera streams from within the arena, live TV and real-time social media and imagery integration, all run from ZetaDisplay's own CMS platform.

About SNØ

SNØ is the world's only year-round arena that unites cross-country skiing, snowboarding, alpine and freeski under the same roof. The centre opened in January 2020 and boasts?36,000m2 of snow-covered slopes and tracks, ideal for downhill skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing for beginners and professionals alike. More info at snooslo.no.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

